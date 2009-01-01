|
Trailer idea
Anyone use a snowmobile trailer to transport skis? We will be transporting 2x kawasaki X2, and 2x kawasaki 550sx, and a ATV to all the races next season.
Thinking about putting PVC pipe for them to sit on, with D rings in plywood to strap them in. If anyone has any pictures of a sled trailer they converted, id love to see!
