 83mm Pistons For Sale
  Today, 11:14 AM
    Dave Hughes
    83mm Pistons For Sale

    For sale 2 new Wiseco 83mm pistons including rings, clips and wristpins. Pistons have been coated by Swaintech (www.swaintech.com) with a thermal barrier coating on the crown and a friction reducing coating on the skirt.
    Fit bored 785..
    $175.00 shipped83mm Pistons.jpg
  Today, 01:08 PM
    Dave Hughes
    Re: 83mm Pistons For Sale

    I have no idea why the photo ended up upside down!
    Please email me for more photos jetski983@aol.com
    These pistons are $140 apiece from Wiseco without the Swaintech coating. Leftover from our racing days..,.
