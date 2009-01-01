|
83mm Pistons For Sale
For sale 2 new Wiseco 83mm pistons including rings, clips and wristpins. Pistons have been coated by Swaintech (www.swaintech.com) with a thermal barrier coating on the crown and a friction reducing coating on the skirt.
Fit bored 785..
$175.00 shipped83mm Pistons.jpg
-
Re: 83mm Pistons For Sale
I have no idea why the photo ended up upside down!
Please email me for more photos jetski983@aol.com
These pistons are $140 apiece from Wiseco without the Swaintech coating. Leftover from our racing days..,.
