1997 Sea Doo XP 787 wont start

Hi Guys, have used this forum many times, this is my first post.

I have a 1997 Sea Doo XP with the 787 motor in it and I cannot get it to run or fire, I have run out of ideas.

It cranks just fine, but wont run.

One time, thats right ONE time, it fired a few times just to tease me and then never again!

Did backfire one time and made me jump and blew a massive hole in the rear exhaust hose that goes from the water box across the the exhaust port.



Here is a list of what I have done/checked so far.

- New battery, fully charged, actually tried 2.

- Checked all fuses, none blown.

- Checked ground, and ran a new ground from the coil to the battery.

- Removed, disassembled and cleaned both carbs

- Using fresh fuel

- Removed magneto cover to inspect and check the stator and magneto. Both looked ok and measured ok with the multimeter

- Inspected and checked trigger coil, reads within the ohms range from the shop manual, I dont remember the actual value was

- Checked ignition coil with multimeter, primary and secondary coils both read in spec, also replaced it with a coil from a running machine.

- connected a test light to the white wire that I believe sends the fire signal to the coil from the MPEM, and when i crank it flashes

- Spark tester shows that I am getting a spark

- I can see a spark when I ground the plug when cranking

- Tried spraying with starting fluid and on a different day also tried pouring a little gas down the carbs.

- Fuel pump is working I added a clear line so I could see if it was flowing when I crank the engine.

- Compression is 150 on both cylinders

- Changed the regulator



When the carbs were off the Rotary valve was rotating smoothly and appeared to be in the correct position when the Mag piston was TDC. Although I dont have the protractor for measuring the angle correctly.



Someone suggested I was getting weak spark, but not sure how to test or what I should be expecting, with a spark gap tester it will only spark across a 1/8 gap. is that OK?



I think that covers everything I can remember right now. I must have missed something, hopefully someone out there may be able to point me in the right direction.



Here is my best guess, either the fuel is bad (I have had it happen twice on different skis) or you have completely flooded the engine, first I would remove the spark plugs and ground the wires on the the terminals provided to do so, spin it over and see what comes out of the spark plug holes, if fuel comes out it's flooded, if oil comes out the inner crankshaft seals are bad and the crank needs to be replaced, if neither of those two happen then reinstall the plugs ,hold the throttle wide open and spin it forever to see if it starts, if that does not work mix up some fresh premix, remove the flame arrestor cover and dribble a small amount into the carbs, repeat the process.

Thanks, I will have give that a go and let you know what happens.

