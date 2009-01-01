 Wtb seat shock boot for a 2001 xpl
  Yesterday, 08:57 PM #1
    Slaw2004
    Wtb seat shock boot for a 2001 xpl

    Hey guys, looking for yet another piece for my xpl project. Looking to change the yellow seat shock boot to a black one. Or maybe red if the xp-di had red don't remember but would deff prefer a cleaner black one if anyone has one? Thanks everyone.
  Yesterday, 11:33 PM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Re: Wtb seat shock boot for a 2001 xpl

    Yep I got a nice black one. Text me at 6127439311.

