Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb seat shock boot for a 2001 xpl #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location OHIO Age 33 Posts 9 Wtb seat shock boot for a 2001 xpl Hey guys, looking for yet another piece for my xpl project. Looking to change the yellow seat shock boot to a black one. Or maybe red if the xp-di had red don't remember but would deff prefer a cleaner black one if anyone has one? Thanks everyone. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!' Age 41 Posts 11,137 Blog Entries 1 Re: Wtb seat shock boot for a 2001 xpl Yep I got a nice black one. Text me at 6127439311.



Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk

Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules