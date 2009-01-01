 How much would this be worth?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:09 PM #1
    Flysooner9
    Flysooner9 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Oklahoma
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2

    How much would this be worth?

    How much would a 2004 GTX and a 2005 Aquatrax R12X be worth if they both needed engines? One was running well but not winterized (temps have hit the low 20s a few nights) one was flooded from not having the plugs put in and has water in the oil because of it. Just wondering if worse case theres any value in parting these out and selling the trailer?

    P.S these arent my skis so dont yell at me for improper care haha.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:17 PM #2
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    373

    Re: How much would this be worth?

    Stay away ...$300

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:13 PM #3
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    38
    Posts
    4,050

    Re: How much would this be worth?

    Honda ru is 500ish, display is a cpl hundred at least. Pump us a few hundred. Engine can be sold as a core. Same with the seadoo. Id pay 1k if the trailer is nice, they go for 6 or 7 hundred here. You won't sell the parts for 3 months or so.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. jeatmon

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 