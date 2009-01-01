Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: How much would this be worth? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Oklahoma Age 30 Posts 2 How much would this be worth? How much would a 2004 GTX and a 2005 Aquatrax R12X be worth if they both needed engines? One was running well but not winterized (temps have hit the low 20s a few nights) one was flooded from not having the plugs put in and has water in the oil because of it. Just wondering if worse case theres any value in parting these out and selling the trailer?



P.S these arent my skis so dont yell at me for improper care haha. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 373 Re: How much would this be worth? Stay away ...$300



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,050 Re: How much would this be worth? Honda ru is 500ish, display is a cpl hundred at least. Pump us a few hundred. Engine can be sold as a core. Same with the seadoo. Id pay 1k if the trailer is nice, they go for 6 or 7 hundred here. You won't sell the parts for 3 months or so. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jeatmon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules