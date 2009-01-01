|
How much would this be worth?
How much would a 2004 GTX and a 2005 Aquatrax R12X be worth if they both needed engines? One was running well but not winterized (temps have hit the low 20s a few nights) one was flooded from not having the plugs put in and has water in the oil because of it. Just wondering if worse case theres any value in parting these out and selling the trailer?
P.S these arent my skis so dont yell at me for improper care haha.
Re: How much would this be worth?
Stay away ...$300
Re: How much would this be worth?
Honda ru is 500ish, display is a cpl hundred at least. Pump us a few hundred. Engine can be sold as a core. Same with the seadoo. Id pay 1k if the trailer is nice, they go for 6 or 7 hundred here. You won't sell the parts for 3 months or so.
