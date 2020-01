Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2019 SJ Impeller question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Cass Lake, Michigan Posts 14 2019 SJ Impeller question I just purchased a new 2019 SJ. I'm looking to gain some bottom end and hopefully less cavitation. Is it worth adding an impeller to a stock set up? if so any idea what brand or pitch? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,475 Re: 2019 SJ Impeller question The newer SJs have a pretty damn respectable impeller compared to the old days. I'd stick with it ESPECIALLY for a stocker. And you shouldn't have any cavitation on a new ski. Changes aren't permanent, but change is. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules