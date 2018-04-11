 Bought my first PWC a '96 Eckler! Now I need a parts source.
  Today, 11:15 AM #1
    Mokarran
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    2

    Bought my first PWC a '96 Eckler! Now I need a parts source.

    Hello everyone, been a member for almost a year now lurking. I have my Eckler stripped down to the bare hull and am getting ready to start putting it back together after I finish some gel coat repairs. Can anyone recommend a good supplier or part stores for purchasing things like the shifter cable, jet prop wear ring housing, engine shims Etc? I'm planning to start a thread in the project forum later this week if I can Master the picture posting.
  Today, 11:32 AM #2
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,505
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Bought my first PWC a '96 Eckler! Now I need a parts source.

    That should be OEM yami stuff. 144mm pump in yours? I have tons of 144mm wear rings and shims. Is the shifter cable simply a WR3 reverse cable?


  Today, 11:33 AM #3
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,505
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Bought my first PWC a '96 Eckler! Now I need a parts source.

    Was the engine originally misaligned when you got the ski?


