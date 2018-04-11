Bought my first PWC a '96 Eckler! Now I need a parts source.
Hello everyone, been a member for almost a year now lurking. I have my Eckler stripped down to the bare hull and am getting ready to start putting it back together after I finish some gel coat repairs. Can anyone recommend a good supplier or part stores for purchasing things like the shifter cable, jet prop wear ring housing, engine shims Etc? I'm planning to start a thread in the project forum later this week if I can Master the picture posting.