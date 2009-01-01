|
4000 RPM idle after rebuild
Hi,
Just done a complete rebuild of an 07 FXHO (MR1 engine); bored out & new oversize pistons, head machined, all new valves and seals etc (bought ski with water in cylinders as a project)
It starts ok, but idles around 4000RPM (out the water), it does not log any errors, TPS voltage is ok, have gone thru re-sync of throttle bodies (but I presume to get 4k at idle it would need to be more than a fraction off on any of those), checked IAC hoses for leaks, swapped IAC for a spare and ran YDS test on it. Fuel line pressure is spot on, compression and leakdown tests were ok when I was putting it together, checked vacuum lines for leaks.
Here are the values when not running
|Intake pressure
|
|100.05
|kPa
|Intake pressure
|
|29.55
|inHg
|Atmospheric pressure
|
|1000.5
|hPa
|Atmospheric pressure
|
|29.5
|inHg
|Ignition timing
|
|-
|deg
|Battery voltage (12-16)
|12.51
|V
|TPS voltage (0.5-4.5)
|
|0.757
|V
|Throttle valve opening (0-90)
|1.4
|deg
|Fuel injection duration
|
|0
|ms
|Engine temperature (below 130)
|36
|°C
|Engine temperature (below 266)
|96.8
|°F
|Intake temperature (below 70)
|31
|°C
|Intake temperature (below 158)
|87.8
|°F
|Bypass valve motor
|
|0
|step
Obviously after a complete rebuild it could be anything, but I am running out of ideas as to what to check next, any suggestions?
Thanks
