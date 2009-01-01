 4000 RPM idle after rebuild
  Today, 08:34 AM
    aquaaddict
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Western Australia
    Posts
    12

    4000 RPM idle after rebuild

    Hi,

    Just done a complete rebuild of an 07 FXHO (MR1 engine); bored out & new oversize pistons, head machined, all new valves and seals etc (bought ski with water in cylinders as a project)

    It starts ok, but idles around 4000RPM (out the water), it does not log any errors, TPS voltage is ok, have gone thru re-sync of throttle bodies (but I presume to get 4k at idle it would need to be more than a fraction off on any of those), checked IAC hoses for leaks, swapped IAC for a spare and ran YDS test on it. Fuel line pressure is spot on, compression and leakdown tests were ok when I was putting it together, checked vacuum lines for leaks.

    Here are the values when not running

    Intake pressure 100.05 kPa
    Intake pressure 29.55 inHg
    Atmospheric pressure 1000.5 hPa
    Atmospheric pressure 29.5 inHg
    Ignition timing - deg
    Battery voltage (12-16) 12.51 V
    TPS voltage (0.5-4.5) 0.757 V
    Throttle valve opening (0-90) 1.4 deg
    Fuel injection duration 0 ms
    Engine temperature (below 130) 36 °C
    Engine temperature (below 266) 96.8 °F
    Intake temperature (below 70) 31 °C
    Intake temperature (below 158) 87.8 °F
    Bypass valve motor 0 step

    Obviously after a complete rebuild it could be anything, but I am running out of ideas as to what to check next, any suggestions?

    Thanks
