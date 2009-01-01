We all have those dreams, wet and wild dreams of our standups revving to the moon. It sounds raspy, throaty, like I'm gonna rip your hands from the bars kind of a sound. If you dont know what I am talking about, or have never had such a dream I linked it below. I want that, how do I get that? I know a bigger carb will let me rev higher, but I am not necessarily after the revs at the moment, just.... that sound.
Manifold
Pipe
WaterBox?
What brand would you all recommend?
Or could I just pull the resonator off my stock ski and replace it with straight tube?
Thought, recommendations, dont know?
Thanks, Zac
Also here are some pics of my ski ripped apart. It was rather dirty when I got it....
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwk8BZOh...d=puqdkic1v6xi