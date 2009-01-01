 (JS550) What Pipe Yields Big Screamy??
  Yesterday, 11:08 PM
    ZacFlyer
    Aug 2016
    Alabama
    23

    (JS550) What Pipe Yields Big Screamy??

    We all have those dreams, wet and wild dreams of our standups revving to the moon. It sounds raspy, throaty, like I'm gonna rip your hands from the bars kind of a sound. If you dont know what I am talking about, or have never had such a dream I linked it below. I want that, how do I get that? I know a bigger carb will let me rev higher, but I am not necessarily after the revs at the moment, just.... that sound.

    Manifold
    Pipe
    WaterBox?

    What brand would you all recommend?

    Or could I just pull the resonator off my stock ski and replace it with straight tube?

    Thought, recommendations, dont know?
    Thanks, Zac


    Also here are some pics of my ski ripped apart. It was rather dirty when I got it....


    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwk8BZOh...d=puqdkic1v6xi
    Last edited by ZacFlyer; Yesterday at 11:09 PM.
    82 JS440 / 550 Swap
    90 GlassMaster
    '95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700
    '98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited
    '16 Yamaha VXR

