Trailer Bunk Plastic Lumber
Has anyone ever used plastic solid lumber from Menards for trailer bunks? I had hollow core 2x6 fence rails before and they worked great for my SXR 800, SuperJet and Blaster. I decided to try this for my new SXR1500's. These boards have slight roundness on the edges. I just can't decide whether to leave them bare, round them more on edges or carpet them. I really like the idea of never having to replace them again. The trailer is a Zieman with a full steel grid system under the LP Smartside sheets. I will replace the middle bunks next. Just tried the outside bunks first.
image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
