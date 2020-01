Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Skat trak 5 in x2 stock pump goes in too far! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 27 Posts 56 Skat trak 5 in x2 stock pump goes in too far! Hey guys! Im trying to fit a skat trak 5 on my stock X2 pump but the impeller will bottom out against the hub vanes, took some measurements of the threaded section of the impeller and it is a little shorter than the stock one and thatīs why it bottoms out! Has anyone used some sort of spacer or shims to adjust it, and if so how big?

Any info will be deeply appreciated!

Thanks!

BR 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 236 Re: Skat trak 5 in x2 stock pump goes in too far! Yes, it’s very common to use shins between the impeller and vein guide to ensure you have least clearance between impeller and wear ring.



These shims are made in different thickness so you can mix and match to achieve the desired result. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules