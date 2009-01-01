Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Overheating 95 VXR questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location chapel hill, nc Posts 97 Overheating 95 VXR questions Hi all. Good news I got a free 95 VXR, bad news it overheats. Overheated badly enough to melt the water lines oops. This ski was run in creeks off the cheaspeake bay and there is a lot of silt and low water. Maybe some blockage? I have run it on the hose and at least some cooling water gets all the way through.





- What is the basic procedure to test for cooling blockages? Low pressure air through all the cooling hoses?

- Should I pull the head to check water jackets?

- Anything with the exhaust manifold to check? This has an aftermarket riva exhaust if that is helpful

- What replacement cooling hose should I use? The melted stuff looks like this https://www.amazon.com/Duda-Energy-H...8845779&sr=8-5. Should I use something higher temp?

TIA





TIA #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 55 Posts 267 Re: Overheating 95 VXR questions The silt and mud will settle and block the cooling system. If the water is salt or brackish, you could also be dealing with corrosion as well. You'll need to pull it down and thourghly clean the cyl jugs and exhaust of any debris. Silt and corrosion. The cyl and exhaust have lots of small passages that can block or have reduced water flow.

You probably should replace Pistons, rings, and wrist pin bearings anyway as that much heat did them no good.

If there is corrosion you'll need to chemically soak to loosen and remove the corrosion.

The hose you show is fine. it shouldn't get hot enough to melt it if everything is correct with cooling system.

