Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb RXX Cases #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 38 Posts 411 Wtb RXX Cases In midst of bringing Rxx back to life! Found small crack on rave side of current case. Would prefer Rxx cases to be able to put the case cooler back on. Would consider standard carb case



Thanks

Eddie

513 545 477eight #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Georgia Age 40 Posts 312 Re: Wtb RXX Cases You can put the cooler on any case just have to tap the holes



