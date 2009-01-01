Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 trim setup #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2014 Location Metro Detroit Age 24 Posts 684 750 trim setup Hello

I have a short kawi 750 with a freestyle setup. Currently running x2 nozzle, i want to upgrade the trim system. Ive seen some nice a/m nozzles listed, i also need a new lever and linkages.

Im planning on cutting my pole again so not sure what im going to use for a cable yet. Looking for suggestions, i want a good setup. Let me know what you guys have ran, or if any parts are available.

​Conversion '82 550

Freestyle '92 750

Stock '94 xp 657x

Stock '95 zxi 900

Stock '05 sxr 800

