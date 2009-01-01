Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Reed e box rev limiter F/S #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,951 550 Reed e box rev limiter F/S image.jpeg

Replace your fuel solenoid type , aka , piston port , rev limiter with a factory kawi Reed ebox type rev limiter , eliminates pp rev limiter and pp stopper relay , will include wiring schematic , good idea on a high reving pp or Reed ski when using a pp ebox , save that crank ,they are harder to get now 50$ shipped

