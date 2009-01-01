I have one of the first gen2 X2 hulls ( I think ) that someone was manufacturing before the gen 2 was available in the US .. yes I heard about all the problems and issues with the hulls . I am helping someone build this abd I told them it may not be a good idea .
But since we are going to build this thing can anyone direct me to the old build threads ? It looks like this hull have never had an engine of any kind in it .. what type of steering should I use I think one out of a 750ss ? And where could I mount the steering bracket ?
This guy bought them hull cheap and has a zxi 900 also acquired cheap .. I have built 2 sxr 1100 builds will it be similar ? I am worried about the hull strength but just want to get this thing together . If anyone can point me to a build thread that may help on there that would be great ! 063C3BFB-2963-4ACF-8FE6-7D26E6CBD95B.jpeg3C1B1A7C-2A88-42D9-8F67-74D00B6F9180.jpeg54FD97D9-F586-4010-8E35-0E3B26F844C4.jpeg