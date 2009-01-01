 Vintage 550 cover F/S
  Today, 12:45 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,944

    Vintage 550 cover F/S

    image.jpeg
    1985 era factory cover , nose has been reenforced ,came off my first 550 JS 1985 , good shape,clean , not faded , 50$ shipped
  Today, 12:56 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    35
    Posts
    431

    Re: Vintage 550 cover F/S

    Pmd

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
