Located in El Dorado Hills, CA. Add PP fees (If necessary) and shipping on top
- js550 15 Degree Skat---------------------------------65
- 550sx solas 17, needs nose cone------------------50
- Mariner finned rideplate-------------------------------55
- Westcoast shortened pipe----------------------------95
- Westcoast intake grate(P362)-----------------------40
- REND intake grate--------------------------------------40
- KN 38mm air filter with adapter----------------------20
- Barbron (however its spelled) 38 FA----------------20
- 440 Exhaust manifold with A/M Diverter-----------25
For Photos, use this link in your browser -----> https://photos.app.goo.gl/wnU44pLKojeXB2iU8
I have more 440 parts laying around, especially Jetco milled heads at various CC's (and one minty unmilled head). feel free to PM me
Respectfully,
Clayton