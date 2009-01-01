Located in El Dorado Hills, CA. Add PP fees (If necessary) and shipping on top


  • js550 15 Degree Skat---------------------------------65
  • 550sx solas 17, needs nose cone------------------50
  • Mariner finned rideplate-------------------------------55
  • Westcoast shortened pipe----------------------------95
  • Westcoast intake grate(P362)-----------------------40
  • REND intake grate--------------------------------------40
  • KN 38mm air filter with adapter----------------------20
  • Barbron (however its spelled) 38 FA----------------20
  • 440 Exhaust manifold with A/M Diverter-----------25


For Photos, use this link in your browser -----> https://photos.app.goo.gl/wnU44pLKojeXB2iU8

I have more 440 parts laying around, especially Jetco milled heads at various CC's (and one minty unmilled head). feel free to PM me

Respectfully,

Clayton