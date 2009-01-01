Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 / 550 parts for sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2017 Location Mission Hills Age 22 Posts 53 440 / 550 parts for sale Located in El Dorado Hills, CA. Add PP fees (If necessary) and shipping on top





js550 15 Degree Skat---------------------------------65



550sx solas 17, needs nose cone------------------50



Mariner finned rideplate-------------------------------55



Westcoast shortened pipe----------------------------95



Westcoast intake grate(P362)-----------------------40



REND intake grate--------------------------------------40



KN 38mm air filter with adapter----------------------20



Barbron (however its spelled) 38 FA----------------20



440 Exhaust manifold with A/M Diverter-----------25



For Photos, use this link in your browser ----->



I have more 440 parts laying around, especially Jetco milled heads at various CC's (and one minty unmilled head). feel free to PM me



Respectfully,



