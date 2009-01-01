Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory kawi 750 cover F/S #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,936 Factory kawi 750 cover F/S Oe cover fits 750 stand up , great shape , no tears , not faded , 65$ shipped #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 35 Posts 428 Re: Factory kawi 750 cover F/S Interested, please send pics if you dont mind.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules