Epoxy/Resin/Sealer questions
So my current project is repairing a leaking thru hull piece on a STX1100 if anybody is familiar with this repair.
I am curious as to what the best adhesive is to stick aluminum to fiberglass and also what the best epoxy/resin would be to structurally smear around the aluminum thru hull piece to keep it from ever moving. It seems from the factory they smeared a good inch to inch and a quarter thick of epoxy around the whole piece just to keep it from moving. If there is a thread already on this i apologize, i am just open to opinions and/or advice. Thank you
