760 waverunner 11, GP1200 Piston size.
Hi all,
I ride a Suzuki PE400 1980 dirt bike. The pistons are like rockinghorse poo,(85mm std bore) Trying to find a match and was looking at the Yamaha waverunner pistons.
Has anyone got one on the bench to measure please? The suzuki has a 20mm pin abut 38mm from CL to edge of piston, 76mm longest thrust face, 5/6mm dome height.
Ring locator pins about 35mm apart equal distance on rear centerline.
Looks like it will match going by the photos but would like to confirm before spending £90 on one.
I've tried contacting Wiseco but no reply.
Thanks
Steve.
