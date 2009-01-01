 WTB: Factory/Mariner/PJS 550 Half Pipe
  Today, 12:52 PM #1
    candysucker
    candysucker is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    229

    WTB: Factory/Mariner/PJS 550 Half Pipe

    Hey all,

    In search of a Mariner, Factor, PJS, or Westcoast 550 half pipe...specifically the pipe and adapter to mount to the 86+ manifold

    let me know if you have!


    Michael
  Today, 01:01 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,198

    Re: WTB: Factory/Mariner/PJS 550 Half Pipe

    John @ watcon has the adapter

    https://www.watcon.com/engine/exhaus...e-mount-flange

