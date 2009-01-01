 Wtb : Kawi 650 9/17 skat impellor, stubby pump cone, lanyard faceplate
  Yesterday, 08:58 PM
    CALJET
    CALJET is online now
    PWCToday Newbie CALJET's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Ontario,Canada
    Posts
    24

    Wtb : Kawi 650 9/17 skat impellor, stubby pump cone, lanyard faceplate

    Like the title says , I'm looking for these items for my Kawasaki X2. I would require shipping to AZ 85365. If you have any of these items for sale , then message me with the price shipped.
