 Ocean Pro and Rend Kawi SS+XI ride plates for sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:01 PM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,908

    Ocean Pro and Rend Kawi SS+XI ride plates for sale

    Brand new Ocean Pro and Rend ride plates to fit Kawasaki SS-XI models, Rend plate is still in the package and has removable skegs , Ocean Pro is not in the package, both are brand new , never used or installed. Rend plate $60.00 shipped, Ocean Pro plate $80.00 shipped CONUS . As always I am offering it here first, if it's still here in a couple of weeks it goes to Ebay and goes bye bye !
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:09 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 