Ocean Pro and Rend Kawi SS+XI ride plates for sale
Brand new Ocean Pro and Rend ride plates to fit Kawasaki SS-XI models, Rend plate is still in the package and has removable skegs , Ocean Pro is not in the package, both are brand new , never used or installed. Rend plate $60.00 shipped, Ocean Pro plate $80.00 shipped CONUS . As always I am offering it here first, if it's still here in a couple of weeks it goes to Ebay and goes bye bye !
Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:09 PM.
