Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ocean Pro and Rend Kawi SS+XI ride plates for sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,908 Ocean Pro and Rend Kawi SS+XI ride plates for sale Brand new Ocean Pro and Rend ride plates to fit Kawasaki SS-XI models, Rend plate is still in the package and has removable skegs , Ocean Pro is not in the package, both are brand new , never used or installed. Rend plate $60.00 shipped, Ocean Pro plate $80.00 shipped CONUS . As always I am offering it here first, if it's still here in a couple of weeks it goes to Ebay and goes bye bye ! Attached Images IMG_20200107_164840.jpg (567.6 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20200107_164840.jpg (567.6 KB, 4 views) IMG_20200107_164827.jpg (535.1 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20200107_164827.jpg (535.1 KB, 4 views) IMG_20200107_164807.jpg (644.6 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20200107_164807.jpg (644.6 KB, 4 views) IMG_20200107_164756.jpg (758.9 KB, 4 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:09 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules