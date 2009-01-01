|
|
-
Resident Guru
Yamaha Wave Blaster SuperJet Engine Complete - $500 (Cypress)
Complete Running Yamaha 701 61X Single 44mm Mikuni Carb Engine. Original Stock Wave Blaster 1 Engine.
150 psi Compression in both Cylinders. Fires at first push of Start Button. Freshwater Engine. No Rust.
61X Long Block includes complete Engine, Starter, Exhaust, Intake, Mount Bed Plates, PTO Coupler and Electronics.
Just drop-in your Blaster or SuperJet Hull and Go. A Great Deal. Crankshaft alone is worth $300 bucks.
Does NOT include Rubber Motor Mounts, Exhaust Hoses, Battery, Tank, Throttle Cable, Bilge Pump.
Currently installed in a SuperJet to demonstrate running condition to Buyer. Will remove Engine upon Cash Payment in Full.
$500 FIRM Off-Season Price. Will go up $100 in March, beginning of Riding Season. Local pickup only.
ENGINE BAY.jpgENGINE BAY 2.jpgCompression Test Front.jpgCompression Test Rear.jpg
https://houston.craigslist.org/snw/d/katy-yamaha-wave-blaster-superjet/7047828482.html
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules