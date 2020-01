ProWatercraft Racing Performance Front Sponsons in Like New Condition.

Improves ski handling immensely. About 43 inches Long.

Used on my SuperJet, will fit any Stand-Up Watercraft.

Includes Stainless Steel hardware.

Price New is $300. Selling at half-price for only $150. Price is FIRM.



Local Pick-up only. 43" x 5" size makes it a hassle to ship...