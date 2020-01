Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I need fuel tank measurements!! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 34 Posts 342 I need fuel tank measurements!! Hey guys I am in need of some measurements from any skis you have. I am trying to find an upgraded fuel tank cap for my paramotor gas tank as the factory one leaks way too much. Its made by a European company and nothing available from them. I need the OD of the spout body and the distance between the threads from as many skis as i can get and hopefully get a match so i can order a billet cap that will fit my application. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules