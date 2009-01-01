 785 Spec 2 Factory Pipe For Sale
  Today, 05:15 PM
    Dave Hughes
    785 Spec 2 Factory Pipe For Sale

    Spec 2 Factory Pipe (original length chamber) - Freshly powder coated gloss black and never unwrapped. Comes with 2 used and one new silicon coupler. I also have several of the Micro Touch water controllers and water valves that I will include. I cannot guarantee any of the Micro Touch controllers work. $550 shipped from NJ - $500 if you want to pick it up.
    Dave Hughes jetski983@aol.com
  Today, 06:20 PM
    Dave Hughes
    Re: 785 Spec 2 Factory Pipe For Sale

    Upon further review, I have the following to be included with the pipe:
    2 water control valves - one new one used
    1 Microtouch Rev Controller for the 96XP "MT-REV-SD Rave -
    1 Microtouch Water Controller MT-WATER/FP -
    2 Microtouch rev limiter/water controller for the 97SPX (the 97 electronics are different from the 96) MT-REV-SD RAVE 97 - Note - one of these has the water controller built in, the other does not appear to
    I can probably come up with instructions for all of the above.
    Send me an email and I will send pictures - jetski983@aol.com
