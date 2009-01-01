Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 785 Spec 2 Factory Pipe For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 14 785 Spec 2 Factory Pipe For Sale Spec 2 Factory Pipe (original length chamber) - Freshly powder coated gloss black and never unwrapped. Comes with 2 used and one new silicon coupler. I also have several of the Micro Touch water controllers and water valves that I will include. I cannot guarantee any of the Micro Touch controllers work. $550 shipped from NJ - $500 if you want to pick it up.

Re: 785 Spec 2 Factory Pipe For Sale Upon further review, I have the following to be included with the pipe:

2 water control valves - one new one used

1 Microtouch Rev Controller for the 96XP "MT-REV-SD Rave -

1 Microtouch Water Controller MT-WATER/FP -

2 Microtouch rev limiter/water controller for the 97SPX (the 97 electronics are different from the 96) MT-REV-SD RAVE 97 - Note - one of these has the water controller built in, the other does not appear to

I can probably come up with instructions for all of the above.

