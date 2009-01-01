Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ISO Kawasaki X2 Quick Steer Arm #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 136 ISO Kawasaki X2 Quick Steer Arm I have a 1989 (non-squirrel cage) X2 that I'd like to find a quick steer arm for.... I know someone out there has one they need gone or can tell me where to go to find one. I know, I know, I could make one but if the work is already done I'd just assume buy one. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules