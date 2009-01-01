|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
ISO Kawasaki X2 Quick Steer Arm
I have a 1989 (non-squirrel cage) X2 that I'd like to find a quick steer arm for.... I know someone out there has one they need gone or can tell me where to go to find one. I know, I know, I could make one but if the work is already done I'd just assume buy one. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules