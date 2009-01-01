|
|
-
Resident Guru
Yamaha Parts (2 of 2)
1. Qty. 3 - Hot Products 3/8" 45 Degree bypass fittings - Black - $25.00 shipped.
2. Qty. 1 - Hot Products 3/4" 45 Degree bilge fitting - Silver - $15.00 shipped.
3. New - Blowsion handle-pole limiting rope $35.00 shipped.
4. New - Thrust Innovations adjustable hood latch - Black - $70.00 shipped.
5. New - Cold Fusion/RRP hood hooks - Black - $70.00 shipped.
6. Used - JetDynamics Rickter Intake Grate - Standard Length - $145.00 shipped.
7. New - Hurricane industries carbon fiber Jaz 2 gallon fuel cell mount - $85.00 shipped.
8. Used - OEM Yamaha FX1 impeller - $65.00 shipped.
9. New - SeaDoo Fire Extinguisher Holder (Purchased to comply with fire extinguisher regulations in aftermarket hull) - $30.00 shipped.
Better pricing available on package deals.
Included shipping assumes you are located in one of the 48 continental states.
IMG_7579.jpgIMG_7589.jpgIMG_7586.jpgIMG_7581.jpgIMG_7591.jpgIMG_7604.jpgIMG_7602.jpgIMG_7172.jpgIMG_7592.jpgIMG_7593.jpgIMG_7605.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)
- Captianloud
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules