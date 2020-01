Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetinetics 750/800 aluminum charging flywheel #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Australia Age 50 Posts 401 Jetinetics 750/800 aluminum charging flywheel Selling a good Jetinetics charging flywheel,less than 12 months old,couple of marks in the taper but mounts perfectly guaranteed satisfaction or your money back this flywheel weighs half the stock flywheel,comes in original box and instructions.$500 shipped plus PP fees. Attached Images 78577192_10221041455414222_6414555049808101376_n (2).jpg (102.4 KB, 1 views)

78577192_10221041455414222_6414555049808101376_n (2).jpg (102.4 KB, 1 views) 78911998_10221041456334245_6119891448302141440_n.jpg (58.6 KB, 1 views)

78911998_10221041456334245_6119891448302141440_n.jpg (58.6 KB, 1 views) 78926903_10221041455894234_9051476377538134016_n.jpg (56.5 KB, 1 views) Old skool rocks!

