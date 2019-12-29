Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550SX Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 21 Posts 66 550SX Parts Freshly rebuilt 550sx pump (new bearings, grease, and seals), 13/18 Solas prop shimmed to good condition liner, stator veins are in good shape. $150+Shipping OBO steering nozzle can be included



550sx drive shaft and carrier with new and unused bearings and seals----$70 + Shipping OBO



Fire extinguisher cap --- make offer



Green and black lightening graphics kit. $70 shipped



Custom flywheel to lathe mounting tool (for lightening 440/550 flywheels) --- make offer

green550sx.jpg

20191229_160513.jpg

20191229_160524.jpg

20191229_160608.jpg

20191229_161059.jpg

20191229_161119.jpg

20191229_160128.jpg '79 JS440

'90 550SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules