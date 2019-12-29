|
PWCToday Regular
550SX Parts
Freshly rebuilt 550sx pump (new bearings, grease, and seals), 13/18 Solas prop shimmed to good condition liner, stator veins are in good shape. $150+Shipping OBO steering nozzle can be included
550sx drive shaft and carrier with new and unused bearings and seals----$70 + Shipping OBO
Fire extinguisher cap --- make offer
Green and black lightening graphics kit. $70 shipped
Custom flywheel to lathe mounting tool (for lightening 440/550 flywheels) --- make offer
