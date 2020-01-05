|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kawasaki 650 Jetinetics lightweight aluminum charging flywheel
Picked this up with motor I bought. The previous owner said he forgot to loctite the bolt and let loose. Keyway is still in good shape and still useable. Asking $200 o.b.o.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules