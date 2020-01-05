 Kawasaki 650 Jetinetics lightweight aluminum charging flywheel
  Yesterday, 10:51 PM
    Tpete115
    Kawasaki 650 Jetinetics lightweight aluminum charging flywheel

    Picked this up with motor I bought. The previous owner said he forgot to loctite the bolt and let loose. Keyway is still in good shape and still useable. Asking $200 o.b.o.
