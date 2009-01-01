Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out a 1994 Kawasaki ST 750 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 175 Parting out a 1994 Kawasaki ST 750 I am parting out a 1994 Kawasaki St 750. I am keeping the motor, electrics and pump. Everything else is up for grabs.

Not sure what anybody might want but parts will be cheap and shipping will be actual from central NJ.

Since we are supposed to post a price, Ill start with the seat at $15 or make an offer.

Let me know what you want.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules