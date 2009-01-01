Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS650 conversion with a 440 pump and drive #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 514 JS650 conversion with a 440 pump and drive I saw a complaint on a Facebook group from a guy that said he couldn't keep bearing in his 440 drive line. He claimed that his hot motor was just too much for them and he had to swap them out for new on a regular basis. When I asked him he said he has tried both grease and the bonzai mod.



Although I never had this problem with my 550 mod / 440 pump setup "back in the day", I can see where this could be a problem. The 440 drive line loads the ball bearings axially, which that type of ball bearing is not really designed to take. Maybe OK for a stock 440, but at some point the loads involved would seem to be enough to destroy bearings.



Has anyone else run into this? I am planning a "limited 650" conversion and have acquired an afterburner pump that I want to use so I will be putting a lot more load on the bearings than stock.



Bob

Keihin 3 Jet tuning thread:



My website and links to my film, The Hobby Stop:



Classic 911 website: 750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139

Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310

Trailer mod thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=467191 Keihin 3 Jet tuning thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=400156 My website and links to my film, The Hobby Stop: http://www.rannugmedia.com Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules