Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetting help 800 with dual cdk2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Florida Age 29 Posts 1 Jetting help 800 with dual cdk2 Hey guys I'm not familiar with these keihin carbs so I thought I'd ask someone that is. The ski is a 550 with a 750 pump, 13/21 oem prop, 750 big pin with ported small pin cylinder bored to 82mm and stock 800 head, dryed out 650 pipe with hogged out manifold. The carbs are from a 94 750sts so they're I guess 42, maybe 38? Cdk2 carbs, they look bigger then a sbn38. Stock flame arrestor if that matters.



Any idea what a good starting point is jet wise, and do the jets make a big difference or do you tune mostly on the needles with these?

