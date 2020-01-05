 Pump stuck
Thread: Pump stuck

  Today, 07:27 PM #1
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is online now
    Frequent Poster Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    162

    Pump stuck

    Another year - another problem.
    The ski ran good all summer, but lately is hard to start with awkward metal rumbling noise during starting. So I started to take it apart again, moved the engine over to disconnect from shaft. Engine spins freely, but pump is stuck. Took the pump out and find out that an impeller is pushed towards the housing soo hard that is nearly impossible to turn by hand.
    Anybody have an idea what might happend? Did I bent the shaft? How do I fix that?
    '99 Yamaha SUV1200
    '02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R
    '12 BMW 650i Convertible
    '19 Honda Pilot Touring
    '19 Jayco Jayflight SLX 224bh travel trailer.
    Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX
  Today, 07:44 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,501
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Pump stuck

    Corrosion between the pump housing and wear ring caused the wear ring to swell and press against the impeller.


  Today, 07:48 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,501
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Pump stuck

    Ideal way to fix is replace the wear ring section of the pump assembly. Depending how bad it is/isn't, sometimes you can grind down the high spot in the wear ring with a dremel. The swelling may still continue and you may wind up grinding all the way through the wear ring.


  Today, 07:50 PM #4
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,501
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Pump stuck

    Saltwater accelerates this issue. Flushing the motor with freshwater does nothing to stop this type of pump damage. Best way to flush the salt water out of a yami is to go ride in freshwater shortly after riding in salt.


  Today, 08:12 PM #5
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is online now
    Frequent Poster Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    162

    Re: Pump stuck

    Quote Originally Posted by fox river pwc View Post
    Corrosion between the pump housing and wear ring caused the wear ring to swell and press against the impeller.
    There is definitely a corrosion issue there. Thanks for a quick reply.
    Is this worth fixing or I need to look for a new one?

    '99 Yamaha SUV1200
    '02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R
    '12 BMW 650i Convertible
    '19 Honda Pilot Touring
    '19 Jayco Jayflight SLX 224bh travel trailer.
    Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX
  Today, 08:28 PM #6
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,876

    Re: Pump stuck

    New one...they are cheap.

    Only use OEM
  Today, 08:47 PM #7
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is online now
    Frequent Poster Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    162

    Re: Pump stuck

    I replaced this one a while ago. I believe it was OEM.
    Wouldn't an aftermarket housing with replaceable ring be a better option?
    '99 Yamaha SUV1200
    '02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R
    '12 BMW 650i Convertible
    '19 Honda Pilot Touring
    '19 Jayco Jayflight SLX 224bh travel trailer.
    Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX
