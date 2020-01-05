Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Pump stuck #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lakeland, FL Age 44 Posts 162 Pump stuck Another year - another problem.

The ski ran good all summer, but lately is hard to start with awkward metal rumbling noise during starting. So I started to take it apart again, moved the engine over to disconnect from shaft. Engine spins freely, but pump is stuck. Took the pump out and find out that an impeller is pushed towards the housing soo hard that is nearly impossible to turn by hand.

Anybody have an idea what might happend? Did I bent the shaft? How do I fix that? '99 Yamaha SUV1200

'02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R

'12 BMW 650i Convertible

'19 Honda Pilot Touring

'19 Jayco Jayflight SLX 224bh travel trailer.

Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,501 Blog Entries 5 Re: Pump stuck Corrosion between the pump housing and wear ring caused the wear ring to swell and press against the impeller.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,501 Blog Entries 5 Re: Pump stuck Ideal way to fix is replace the wear ring section of the pump assembly. Depending how bad it is/isn't, sometimes you can grind down the high spot in the wear ring with a dremel. The swelling may still continue and you may wind up grinding all the way through the wear ring.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,501 Blog Entries 5 Re: Pump stuck Saltwater accelerates this issue. Flushing the motor with freshwater does nothing to stop this type of pump damage. Best way to flush the salt water out of a yami is to go ride in freshwater shortly after riding in salt.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lakeland, FL Age 44 Posts 162 Re: Pump stuck Originally Posted by fox river pwc Originally Posted by Corrosion between the pump housing and wear ring caused the wear ring to swell and press against the impeller.

Is this worth fixing or I need to look for a new one?



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk '99 Yamaha SUV1200

'02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R

'12 BMW 650i Convertible

'19 Honda Pilot Touring

'19 Jayco Jayflight SLX 224bh travel trailer.

Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,876 Re: Pump stuck New one...they are cheap.



Only use OEM #7 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lakeland, FL Age 44 Posts 162 Re: Pump stuck I replaced this one a while ago. I believe it was OEM.

Wouldn't an aftermarket housing with replaceable ring be a better option? Last edited by Firebird!; Today at 09:01 PM . '99 Yamaha SUV1200

'02 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R

'12 BMW 650i Convertible

'19 Honda Pilot Touring

'19 Jayco Jayflight SLX 224bh travel trailer.

Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '04 Mercedes SL500 '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules