Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 yamaha superjet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2014 Location Onsted, MI Age 35 Posts 116 2016 yamaha superjet For sale is a clean, all stock superjet with low hours. Zero issues, ready to ride. Asking $6200, title in hand. Text (517)673-2489 with any questions and more pictures. I also have a bunch of brand new parts to mod the ski ( b-pipe, head, primer kit, t-handle adjusters, flame arrestors, intake grate and some other parts for extra money. Attached Images 20191123_084917.jpg (1.08 MB, 2 views)

20191123_084917.jpg (1.08 MB, 2 views) Screenshot_20191110-110523_Facebook.jpg (60.5 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules