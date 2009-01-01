|
1994 spx 657 part out
Year: 1994
Make: Seadoo
Model: Spx
Parting out the whole jetski
Make me offer, ill list things that have been taken out as the time comes, if its still up. Then its available. Rotary valve doesnt spin. Everything else works, i have a video of it running over the summer
Currently whats pulled:
Bag of misc. bolts: $20
Front cover (w/ front gauge and latches): $60 SOLD
Entire bottom end of motor (offer)
Jet pump (offer)
Seat: very nice, no rips, no tears $100
Starter $30
Pair of Minuki carburetors with intake manifold and working oil injector pump: $100
Cleaned inside and out, very nice. No rebuilt needed.
COMPLETE WORKING 1994 SEADOO SPX 657 JETSKI MPEM ECU ELECTRICAL BOX COILS + key $175
(78.5mm) .5mm oversize jugs/cylinders: $40 each, if you buy both ill throw in the exhaust manifold for $10 (with hardware) SOLD
78.45mm Pistons will sell for $30 each SOLD
Expansion chamber/muffler: $125 both in great condition recently cleaned, very nice.
Cylinder head/head cover w/ new gaskets: $30 SOLD
There are other parts, its a complete jetski. If i havent marked a part as sold, i still have it.
Send me your offer for parts, worst that can happen is i say no or counter.
Rotax 657 bottom end, comes with core, rotary valve (stripped brass gear which is common, whole assembly is $70, brass gear itself is $25)asking $170, will throw in oil pump and dual Carburetors for $260 total
If you do not respond in a timely manner or leave me on read, will assume to have lost interest
Will sell jetski as a whole shoot me an offer. trailer not included, Will sell trailer for $450
Priced to sell, not interested in having this the whole winter, prices not coming too much off of asking.
