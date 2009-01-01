JS newbie here, (as of August). I am yanking the engine and pump soon hopefully you know how life gets in the way! So I ask with the bearing box I understand from horror stories that it needs regular grease, like every few rides. How often does this awesome community throw grease into theirs? The Service Manual said something like 3-5hrs if I remember correctly?
As far as other plans while I'm inside the hull, cleaning and repainting the bottom of the hull, and throwing in a bilge. I dont really want to drill a hole in the ski for the bilge exit, kinda thinking I could use the pump's bilge since it seems to be useless anyway