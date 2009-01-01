Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Regular Upkeep for JS Series #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 19 Regular Upkeep for JS Series JS newbie here, (as of August). I am yanking the engine and pump soon hopefully you know how life gets in the way! So I ask with the bearing box I understand from horror stories that it needs regular grease, like every few rides. How often does this awesome community throw grease into theirs? The Service Manual said something like 3-5hrs if I remember correctly?





As far as other plans while I'm inside the hull, cleaning and repainting the bottom of the hull, and throwing in a bilge. I dont really want to drill a hole in the ski for the bilge exit, kinda thinking I could use the pump's bilge since it seems to be useless anyway 82 JS440 / 550 Swap

90 GlassMaster

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited

'16 Yamaha VXR



Re: Regular Upkeep for JS Series Search on the Bonzi Mod for your bearing box. I've been using one for years.

