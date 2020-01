Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory Pipe $475 shipped #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 647 Factory Pipe $475 shipped 81307581_189995198808143_5975750267084210176_n.jpg



81429492_189995215474808_7396481665704394752_n.jpg



chamber designed for 750/800 swaps in gen1 x2

water screws stuck, top is a little open, bottom and mid are open

couplers are good

Can include a kawi westcoast exhaust manifold for extra $150



$475 shipped 2009 SXR800 - FPP dry pipe, R&D advancer, footholds, Wamiltons composite rideplate

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

Great price.

Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk



