Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TBM aluminum racing beach cart #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location Harrisburg, PA Age 28 Posts 449 TBM aluminum racing beach cart Good condition TBM aluminum racing beach cart. Also have extra (new) pivoting leg. $400, located near Harrisburg PA. I dont frequent here much anymore, so please call or text for info/pictures. Will update this Ad once sold.



