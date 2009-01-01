|
|
-
93 x2 with Big Pin 750 starting issues
I have a 93 x2 with a big pin 750 installed. Bought the ski not running and was able to get it running yesterday. Today I got it running and was adjusting the idle then it just stalled and now will not fire at all. It's like it's not getting spark. I pulled the plugs and with the plugs installed in the boots I pressed the start button and it looks like there is no spark at the plugs. I should see the plugs sparking when I'm hitting the start button right? Could it be that my CDI just died? It's just strange that it was running then it died and now it appears it has no spark. Any suggestions on where to start troubleshooting/how-to's would be greatly appreciated. If the issue is in the Ebox then I'll need to pull the motor to get the ebox out. Previous owner mounted the ebox back behind the motor in the rear of the ski. Ebox needs to be moved anyway if this is an electrical issue. Thanks!
