Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2014 Location Temecula Age 44 Posts 51 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? and Cons?



Hello there, I am being offered a good deal for a 1997 Seadoo XP. Cosmetically Iíd say is a 7/10, but Iíve never owned a 787 engine before, so Iím not familiar with the kinks of this engine. I own a GSX Limited with the grey 951 engine and it is a reliability ticking bomb. Iíve read the 787 is less prone to failure, but never had one.

Anyone familiar with the pros and cons of the 1997 XP?



Thanks much. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,955 Re: 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? Post some pictures of it...



Plenty of good on the 787 motor. As well as the SPX hull. What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2014 Location Temecula Age 44 Posts 51 Re: 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? Thanks for your reply. Please see attached some pictures Attached Images 68342F9B-E638-4D5F-9804-DFA401062EB8.jpeg (120.0 KB, 2 views)

68342F9B-E638-4D5F-9804-DFA401062EB8.jpeg (120.0 KB, 2 views) D018EE47-7A53-499C-87E1-E47A60A4502A.jpeg (133.8 KB, 1 views)

D018EE47-7A53-499C-87E1-E47A60A4502A.jpeg (133.8 KB, 1 views) 1E11DFF2-B0A8-46C7-A2F4-F0ECA67ADFB0.jpeg (105.0 KB, 1 views) #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,873 Re: 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? IMO one of Seadoos HUGE mistakes. #5 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,928 Re: 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? Stand alone bMPEM #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 39 Posts 270 Re: 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons? One year MPEM prone to getting water in it and failing due to a poor location in the hull. The parabolic hull is underpowered with a 787. The 99-04 with a 951 is much more fun. 98 had a 951 also, but there were a lot of improvements in 99.



In general the 787 is more reliable. If you really want something almost bulletproof get a ski with a 717.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules