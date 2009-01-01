 1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons?
  Today, 03:53 PM
    cgonzal1
    1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons?

    Hello there, I am being offered a good deal for a 1997 Seadoo XP. Cosmetically I’d say is a 7/10, but I’ve never owned a 787 engine before, so I’m not familiar with the kinks of this engine. I own a GSX Limited with the grey 951 engine and it is a reliability ticking bomb. I’ve read the 787 is less prone to failure, but never had one.
    Anyone familiar with the pros and cons of the 1997 XP?

    Thanks much.
