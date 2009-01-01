|
|
-
1997 Seadoo XP Pros and Cons?
Hello there, I am being offered a good deal for a 1997 Seadoo XP. Cosmetically I’d say is a 7/10, but I’ve never owned a 787 engine before, so I’m not familiar with the kinks of this engine. I own a GSX Limited with the grey 951 engine and it is a reliability ticking bomb. I’ve read the 787 is less prone to failure, but never had one.
Anyone familiar with the pros and cons of the 1997 XP?
Thanks much.
Last edited by cgonzal1; Today at 03:55 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- critracer
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules