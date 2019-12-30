I'm keeping the motor & electrics.

I'm planning to get it all stripped down tomorrow. Let me know if you are interested in anything, and I will come up with prices.

Stuff that I plan to list for sale:
Long exhaust hose, can be cut to use on RN Super Jets
Short exhaust hose
Waterbox
All cables
Motor mounts
Start/stop switch
Midshaft
Seat
Hood
Any hull parts you want
Any oil injection parts you want
May consider selling the pump or parts, but since my Boston Whaler Rage uses a WR3 pump & midshaft, I have been hoarding those parts.
May consider selling the DG Quadrafin ride plate on this WR3, but again, that is the best ride plate by far for a 92/93 Whaler Rage, and I may keep it as a spare.

Trailer is currently available at well. Located in SE WI, 30 min SW of Milwaukee.

Best to email me at psucharski@tds.net


