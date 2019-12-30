Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 701 WR3 Waverunner 3 Part Out (1994 GP) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,473 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha 701 WR3 Waverunner 3 Part Out (1994 GP) I'm keeping the motor & electrics.



I'm planning to get it all stripped down tomorrow. Let me know if you are interested in anything, and I will come up with prices.



Stuff that I plan to list for sale:

Long exhaust hose, can be cut to use on RN Super Jets

Short exhaust hose

Waterbox

All cables

Motor mounts

Start/stop switch

Midshaft

Seat

Hood

Any hull parts you want

Any oil injection parts you want

May consider selling the pump or parts, but since my Boston Whaler Rage uses a WR3 pump & midshaft, I have been hoarding those parts.

May consider selling the DG Quadrafin ride plate on this WR3, but again, that is the best ride plate by far for a 92/93 Whaler Rage, and I may keep it as a spare.



Trailer is currently available at well. Located in SE WI, 30 min SW of Milwaukee.



Best to email me at psucharski@tds.net





20191230_143648.jpg20191230_143640.jpg20191230_143622.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



