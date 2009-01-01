|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
repairing rubber with adhesive? (supertrapp waterbox)
need some advice on repairing a rip/tear on rubber i have. my supertrapp waterbox blew out last year. maybe a 4inch tear on the back elbow. can anyone recommend any products/adhesives for such a repair? the adhesive would obviously need to be able to bond to rubber. be flexible, and has to stand up to higher temps. oh and resistant to oil, and grease.
currently i have wiped it clean and applied 3m 5200 (inside and outside) then i covered the outside with flexseal (not to keen on the flexseal). i also have another 3m product http://multimedia.3m.com/mws/media/5...n-adhesive.pdf which would possibly work. i think it would be a step above 5200,,but still unsure of how well it will bong to rubber.
any ideas??????????????????????
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules