Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jumping back in with a JS550 Basket Case #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Maine Posts 1 Jumping back in with a JS550 Basket Case Living in Northern Maine I was looking for a 'project' ski and a local guy had an 82 JS550 for sale. Looked ok when I saw it for the first time but it was outside in his truck bed and it was about 18 degrees that day. Long story short I brought it home and now I've had time to look over the old girl she is in a pretty bad way and not exactly complete. Even found a couple of wires trapped where someone pulled the ignition box apart and didn't get them all back in properly.



I'm pretty handy with mechanical stuff so looking forward to getting back into it, just figured I might have over paid and this is going to get $$$ pretty quick.



Great site and I've already learned a lot. I used to race Stock 440 and Limited 550 when I lived in the UK, based in the London Royal Docks, back in the late 80's so it's going to be fun to see how this all goes after a number of years doing other stuff.



Cheers



Andy



JetSkiII.jpg

