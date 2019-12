Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riva Engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location Brazil Age 33 Posts 1 Riva Engine Hi,



I'm looking for a new engine to put on my 1994 blaster.



I have found this engine in the picture but i am unable to find more info on the internet.



Does anyone know more about it? The seller does not know much.



Thank you

20191229_100305.jpg

20191229_100451.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules