750 X2 Kawasaki mod part out central FL - can meet at daytona freeride



Motor is a 750 BP - even 150 compression. Comes with working electrical, starter, and a Westcoast 650 manifold. No bedplate or carbs. $900 shipped.



Dual SBN44 on R&D dominator manifold - freshly rebuilt, can jet to your specs for cost. Currently at 120p/120m 2.0 N/S at 22-23 popoff. New ProK arrestors and gaskets all-round. $530 shipped



Motoine / Factory B pipe - made for gen1 x2 750/800 swaps but will fit in anything that can fit a B pipe. $600 shipped or $750 with the westcoast manifold.



1991 X2 hull floating roller - Ocean pro finned rideplate, solas SC 13/18, dual cooled from pump, new grips, billet throttle, new turf mats, new seat cover (not pictured), westcoast waterbox, surf brace. Needs your engine, carbs, electrical, and pipe. Fuel tank, steering, throttle cable, start stop, etc. is all there. $700 - clean FL title, OEM manual included. Spare parts included like props, extra seat base, other fittings, etc.



PM me or shoot me a text - 941 330 6749

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

